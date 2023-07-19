All Sections
MEPs urge EU leaders to supply Ukraine with F-16s as soon as possible

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 19:21
MEPs urge EU leaders to supply Ukraine with F-16s as soon as possible

Three dozen members of the European Parliament are calling for fourth-generation F-16 fighters to be urgently sent to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are to begin their training on the aircraft in August.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a letter published on 19 July by Tomáš Zdechovský, a Czech Member of the European Parliament, who initiated the campaign

Quote: "Providing Ukraine with these advanced aircraft will significantly enhance its air defence, ensure better citizens’ protection and deter further aggression."

Details: The signatories of the appeal are asking EU member states to urgently support the expedited delivery of F-16 Fighting Falcon combat fighters because they are needed to "bolster Ukraine’s defence and offensive capabilities".

The MEPs also emphasise that without fighter jets, other military assistance that the West has already provided to Ukraine "may not reach its full potential".

The letter was signed by MEPs Radosław Sikorski and Andrius Kubilius, who have long been active supporters of Ukraine, among others.

The appeal is intended to be sent to the heads of EU member states on 19 July.

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 11 July, Ukraine signed a memorandum with its 11 partner states at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The memorandum defines the conditions for the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.
  • The member states of the fighter jet coalition agreed that the training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s would start in Denmark in August.

