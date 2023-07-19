International Gymnastics Federation allows Russians and Belarusians to compete on one condition

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has decided to allow gymnasts from Russia and Belarus to take part in competitions. They are being allowed to compete as neutrals.

Source: the FIG website, referring to FIG’s Executive Committee

Quote from the FIG: "To authorise, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes and support personnel of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in FIG sanctioned events listed on the FIG Calendar as ‘individual neutral athletes’ without any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their respective National Federations or National Olympic Committees."

Details: It is emphasised that gymnasts must strictly comply with the requirements of neutrality.

A gymnast who wishes to obtain "individual neutral athlete" status will have to apply to the FIG in accordance with special rules. Gymnasts granted this status will be eligible to compete from 1 January 2024.

The FIG also noted that the Executive Committee, by this decision, confirms "its firm condemnation of the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its commitment to impose severe punishments on anyone in the international Gymnastics community who is involved in war or supports war."

The FIG also noted that it will continue to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

Quote from FIG President Morinari Watanabe: "By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace."

In March 2022, the FIG Executive Committee barred Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competitions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

