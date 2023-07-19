All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland threatens to close border with Ukraine if EU doesn't extend grain ban – Polish Prime Minister

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 22:26
Poland threatens to close border with Ukraine if EU doesn't extend grain ban – Polish Prime Minister

Poland will not open the border with Ukraine for grain products after 15 September, if the European Commission's moratorium on importing Ukrainian grain expires, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Source: European Pravda, citing the PAP agency

Quote from Morawiecki: "I want to make it clear on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland that we will not open this border. Either the European Commission will agree to develop regulations extending this ban jointly, or we will do it ourselves."

Details: He stressed that Warsaw is taking this step "not against Ukraine", but "for Polish farmers".

Advertisement:

Morawiecki stressed that the closure of the border would also apply to other agricultural goods.

"Poles earn money on transit; this does not threaten to destabilise the domestic market, so we facilitate these exports and make transit possible," he added.

The Polish Prime Minister recalled that according to the decision of the European Commission, Poland is due to reopen its border with Ukraine for grain imports on 15 September, that is, in less than two months.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Earlier on 19 July, five Central European members of the European Union – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – jointly appealed to the EU to extend the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain after 15 September.
  • Central European countries fear that the termination of the grain deal by Russia may lead to increased grain flows and bottlenecks in these five countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: