Danilov: Kyiv may ask partners to create humanitarian convoys for grain corridor

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 July 2023, 23:39
Ukraine is considering asking its partners and the UN to set up humanitarian convoys for the grain corridor, National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov has said.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing remarks made by Danilov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "It is extremely important for us to keep our infrastructure on the Black Sea operational and untouched. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that this happens. To ensure that everything is protected. The issue of asking our partners and the UN to create humanitarian convoys that will ensure security is being considered at meetings held by the president."

Details: Danilov added that unless it is made possible to supply food to the countries that need it, it is only a matter of time before there will be a man-made famine.

"We insist that the UN should be involved as much as possible. One option is to create humanitarian convoys that should proceed under the protection of appropriate weaponry," Danilov concluded.

Background:

  • Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, stated on July 17 that the grain deal had been suspended. Russia’s Foreign Ministry also announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • The President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually wants the grain deal to be extended and intends to discuss this with him.
  • Zelenskyy proposed to Türkiye and the UN that the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative should continue to function without Russia.
  • On 19 July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would only "consider the possibility" of resuming the grain deal if its terms are fully met.

