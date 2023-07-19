All Sections
Occupiers hit 5-storey building in Ochakiv: one casualty

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 July 2023, 23:59
Russian troops struck a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, on the evening of 19 July, injuring a man.

Source: Mykolaiv police chief Serhii Shaykhet and National Police on Telegram

Quote from Shaykhet: "Another act of terrorism in the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast. This time, a five-storey residential building in the city centre. There are casualties, but their injuries are not life-threatening. The police and the Oblast State Emergency Service are working at the scene."

 

Details: The National Police clarified that a five-storey building was damaged.

A 44-year-old man asked for assistance at a medical facility.

