All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians prepare for new conscription wave in temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 05:48
Russians prepare for new conscription wave in temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: TASS, A KREMLIN-ALIGNED RUSSIAN NEWS OUTLET

The National Resistance Centre has reported that the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is preparing to conscript local residents into the Russian army.

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote: "Thus, the invaders have set up 44 ‘military registration and enlistment offices’ where all citizens of military age or reserve soldiers will be registered at their place of residence."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the National Resistance Centre, collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi is trying to mislead the population and disseminating manipulative data about the "effective work of the occupation administration on the official registration and development of the people’s militia of Zaporizhzhia."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: