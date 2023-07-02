All Sections
Russians prepare for new conscription wave in temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 05:48
Russians prepare for new conscription wave in temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The National Resistance Centre has reported that the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is preparing to conscript local residents into the Russian army.

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote: "Thus, the invaders have set up 44 ‘military registration and enlistment offices’ where all citizens of military age or reserve soldiers will be registered at their place of residence."

Details: According to the National Resistance Centre, collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi is trying to mislead the population and disseminating manipulative data about the "effective work of the occupation administration on the official registration and development of the people’s militia of Zaporizhzhia."

