Intense combat activity underway near Antonivka Bridge

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Coordination Press Centre of the security and defence forces in Ukraine's south, has reported that heavy fighting is going on in the area of Antonivka bridge in Kherson Oblast; she said it was primarily counter-battery activity but did not provide any more details.

Source: Humeniuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "Intense combat efforts are currently underway [in the area of Antonivka Bridge – ed.].

The focus is on counter-battery warfare, as our front line is peculiar in that it runs across the Dnipro River.

Moreover, its course is somewhat deformed due to the disaster when the Ruscists [Russian forces] blew up the Kakhovka dam."

Background: On 1 July, the ISW reported that the Russian troops could not oust the Ukrainian forces, numbering up to 70 people, from their fortified positions under the eastern span of the Antonivka Bridge.

