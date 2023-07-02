All Sections
Two more women wounded in shelling of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 12:02
On 1 July, the Russians shelled Balaklia, Izyum district, Kharkiv Oblast; Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Oblast Military Administration, said that two women were wounded.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: It is noted that a 65-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised as a result of the shelling of Balakliia with cluster munitions; her condition is assessed as moderate.

Later, a 73-year-old woman with a shrapnel wound turned to medics; she is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Four residential buildings, a farm building, a power line and a railway track were damaged in the city.

Meanwhile, in the village of Bohodarove, a tractor drove on a landmine during field work; no casualties occurred.

Reminder: As a result of the Russian shelling of Balakliia, on Saturday, one person was wounded, and three others, including a teenager, were injured.

