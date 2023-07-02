Explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia

An explosion was heard in some parts of the city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday evening, presumably a munition exploded on the beach area.

Source: Suspilne; Zaporizhzhia.Info

Details: According to Suspilne journalists, an explosion was heard in some parts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the air-raid warning was not issued in the city and the oblast.

Local media outlet Zaporizhzhia.Info has reported that something exploded on the beach area. Most likely, it was "an old mine or some kind of munition".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!