Consequences of attack on Mykolaiv: at least 5 residential buildings and 15 garages damaged

At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages have been damaged as a result of an overnight attack by the Russian occupiers on Mykolaiv..

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "At least 5 residential high-rise buildings have been damaged (windows, doors, balconies, ceilings). They are currently disconnected from the electricity supply. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Representatives of the city council are working at the scene; we are offering to resettle people."

Details: Senkevych said that about 15 garages had been damaged, and windows in several high-rise buildings had been broken at the site of the second strike in Mykolaiv.

"Crews of utility workers are ready to go to the attack sites. We are waiting for the work of the rescue workers and the police to be completed," the mayor added.

Background:

On the night of 19-20 July, Russian forces attacked the centre of Mykolaiv.

It is known that nine people were injured, five of whom are children.

There are some fatalities, but their number is currently unknown.

