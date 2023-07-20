All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Consequences of attack on Mykolaiv: at least 5 residential buildings and 15 garages damaged

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 05:05
Consequences of attack on Mykolaiv: at least 5 residential buildings and 15 garages damaged
Mykolaiv. Stock photo: nikolaev24.com.ua

At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages have been damaged as a result of an overnight attack by the Russian occupiers on Mykolaiv..

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "At least 5 residential high-rise buildings have been damaged (windows, doors, balconies, ceilings). They are currently disconnected from the electricity supply. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Advertisement:

Representatives of the city council are working at the scene; we are offering to resettle people."

Details: Senkevych said that about 15 garages had been damaged, and windows in several high-rise buildings had been broken at the site of the second strike in Mykolaiv. 

"Crews of utility workers are ready to go to the attack sites. We are waiting for the work of the rescue workers and the police to be completed," the mayor added.

Background:

  • On the night of 19-20 July, Russian forces attacked the centre of Mykolaiv.
  • It is known that nine people were injured, five of whom are children.
  • There are some fatalities, but their number is currently unknown.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: