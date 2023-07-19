All Sections
Ninth Wagner convoy arrives in Belarus

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 19 July 2023, 21:56
Ninth Wagner convoy arrives in Belarus
Photo: BELARUSKI HAJUN

Belarus has already noticed the 9th convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries moving along the M5 highway from Bobruisk towards Asipovičy.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "This convoy is preliminarily composed exclusively of trucks with a minimum of 30 vehicles. Some trucks move with two trailers at once. Most of the trucks in the convoy are moving without number plates.

According to our observations, in recent days, some trucks that were travelling in convoys with other vehicles of the Wagner Group were later returning to the Russian Federation, which indicates that the trucks bring cargo and unload it in the camp in the village of Tsel. They are returned to the Russian Federation or for the next batch of cargo."

Details: Analysts suggest that the trucks may be transporting both personal belongings and equipment/parts of the former private military company camp in Molkino, as well as gear, weapons and ammunition.

Background:

  • Recently, convoys of fighters of the Wagner Group have arrived in Belarus.
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has allegedly spoken to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.
  • In Belarus, there are about half a thousand units of wheeled transport equipment near the Wagner Group tent city.

Advertisement: