Civilian pulled out from under rubble in Odesa

Emergency rescue workers in the city of Odesa have pulled a man out of the rubble following a Russian attack overnight.

Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The State Emergency Service managed to rescue a person from under the rubble while working at the site of the collapse of a building due to a Russian attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Bratchuk said there has been information reported that four people were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa.

Background: