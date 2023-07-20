Civilian pulled out from under rubble in Odesa
Thursday, 20 July 2023, 10:51
Emergency rescue workers in the city of Odesa have pulled a man out of the rubble following a Russian attack overnight.
Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The State Emergency Service managed to rescue a person from under the rubble while working at the site of the collapse of a building due to a Russian attack."
Details: Bratchuk said there has been information reported that four people were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa.
Background:
- On the night of 19-20 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa, causing destruction and a fire. Two people were reportedly injured. Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov said that a search-and-rescue operation was underway.
- There is destruction in the centre of Odesa, with a fire breaking out and covering an area of 300 square metres.
- Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 18 out of 38 air targets fired by Russian occupiers on the night of 19-20 July.
