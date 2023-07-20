All Sections
Russian missile damages building of Chinese Consulate General in Odesa

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 July 2023, 12:52
CHINA’S FLAG. STOCK PHOTO: UNSPLASH

A Russian missile attack on Odesa on the night of 19-20 July has damaged the building of the Chinese Consulate General in the city centre.

Source: Dumska

Details: The Chinese Consulate General is located at 2 Nakhimova Lane. The outlet has reported that the windows of the building were smashed in the Russian night attack and shared photos. 

In the morning, the Odesa patrol police announced that they were blocking traffic along the lane to carry out search and rescue operations.

 
 

Background

  • On the night of 19-20 July, Russian occupiers struck the centre of Odesa, causing destruction and fire. It was reported that at least two people were injured. Later, Odesa Oblast Military Administration also confirmed the information about one killed person.
  • Air defence forces destroyed 18 out of 38 air targets launched by Russian occupiers at Ukraine on the night of 19-20 July.

