All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on EU to urgently expand ways for grain exports from Ukraine

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 July 2023, 16:36
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on EU to urgently expand ways for grain exports from Ukraine
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The European Union should urgently expand all available routes for Ukrainian grain exports, and any restrictions on grain transportation are unacceptable.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 July, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Under the current circumstances, it is necessary to open all doors instead of keeping some of them closed."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kuleba, while Russia is destroying the Black Sea Grain Initiative, striking at Ukrainian ports and trying to make money from rising food prices, Ukraine and the EU should make every effort to facilitate food exports from Ukraine, in particular by maximising the capacity of alternative transport corridors, the Solidarity Roads.

The Foreign Minister has stressed that all alternative routes for exporting Ukrainian grain should now be operating at full capacity and expanding, and that statements about any restrictions are unacceptable.

He has outlined Ukraine's concrete proposals to increase the capacity of transport corridors, including a call to jointly develop the Danube cluster, as well as the Adriatic and Baltic transport corridors.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: