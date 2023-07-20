All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on EU to urgently expand ways for grain exports from Ukraine

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 July 2023, 16:36
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on EU to urgently expand ways for grain exports from Ukraine
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The European Union should urgently expand all available routes for Ukrainian grain exports, and any restrictions on grain transportation are unacceptable.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 July, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Under the current circumstances, it is necessary to open all doors instead of keeping some of them closed."

Details: According to Kuleba, while Russia is destroying the Black Sea Grain Initiative, striking at Ukrainian ports and trying to make money from rising food prices, Ukraine and the EU should make every effort to facilitate food exports from Ukraine, in particular by maximising the capacity of alternative transport corridors, the Solidarity Roads.

Advertisement:

The Foreign Minister has stressed that all alternative routes for exporting Ukrainian grain should now be operating at full capacity and expanding, and that statements about any restrictions are unacceptable.

He has outlined Ukraine's concrete proposals to increase the capacity of transport corridors, including a call to jointly develop the Danube cluster, as well as the Adriatic and Baltic transport corridors.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: