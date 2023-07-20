Ukraine's Ministry of Culture prepares letter to UNESCO: Russian missiles damaged three museums in Odesa

For the third day in a row, Russia has launched overnight missile attacks on the city of Odesa. On the night of 20 July, the Russian missiles damaged the Odesa Literary Museum, the Odesa Archaeological Museum and the Museum of Western and Oriental Art.

In the literary museum, the building itself got damaged, while windows and doors were damaged in the archaeological museum; a monument was also destroyed in Mykolaiv, said the minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Tonight, the invaders attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv again. As a result, the buildings of a number of museums were damaged in Odesa and at least one monument in Mykolaiv was completely destroyed," the minister wrote.

Photo: Tkachenko.UA/Telegram

Photo: Tkachenko.UA/Telegram

Tkachenko said that the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Center for Folk Art and Cultural and Educational Work was completely destroyed. It was located in a historical building – an architectural monument of local importance.

The Minister stressed that as a result of Russian shelling, the historical centre of Odesa, which is considered a world heritage site, suffered damage. So the ministry is preparing a letter to UNESCO describing the damage done.

Photo: Tkachenko.UA/Telegram

Photo: Tkachenko.UA/Telegram

In addition, the damage to the Museum of Western and Oriental Art was reported by Oleksandra Kovalchuk, Deputy Director for Development of the Odesa Art Museum.

"I urge UNESCO to name the aggressor, once again rethink their role in the governing bodies of the organisation and the effectiveness of the organisation given the presence of Russia there," added Tkachenko.

Photo: Tkachenko.UA/Telegram

On the night of 19-20 July, the Russians once again tried to hit infrastructure facilities in Odesa. Ports, berths, residential buildings and retail chains came under the attack of Russian missiles. The Consulate General of China was also damaged.

Local authorities report that eight people were injured in the night attack on the city of Odesa, including three employees of the State Emergency Service. A 21-year-old man was killed during the attack. Emergency rescue workers have also pulled a civilian out from under the rubble.

The invaders also hit Mykolaiv, damaging at least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages. Two civilians were killed in the Russian night attack on the city.

