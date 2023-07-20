All Sections
Death toll rises after attack on Mykolaiv: married couple killed

Alona Mazurenko, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 17:07
Death toll rises after attack on Mykolaiv: married couple killed
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The body of an elderly woman has been retrieved from under the rubble after a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv, increasing the number of fatalities to two.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Serhii Shaikhet, head of the National Police of Mykolaiv Oblast, reported that the number of people killed in the Russian nighttime attack has increased.

Shaikhet stated that the body of an elderly woman has been retrieved from under the rubble of a damaged residential building.

He added that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that a married couple had also died in the attack.

Background: 

  • A 21-year old man died in the Russian nighttime attack on Odesa, and another man was killed in Mykolaiv.
  • Russian forces attacked Odesa on the night of 19-20 July, causing destruction and fire, with two people injured. As a result of the Russian attack, there was destruction in the centre of Odesa; a fire broke out over an area of 300 square metres.
  • Nineteen people were injured in the Russian attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July. Nine of them, including five children, were hospitalised, and two people were rescued from under the rubble.
  • At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages were damaged in the Russian overnight attack on Mykolaiv. 
  • The air defence of Ukraine destroyed 18 air targets out of 38 launched by the Russians on the territory of Ukraine.

