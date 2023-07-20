All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll rises after attack on Mykolaiv: married couple killed

Alona Mazurenko, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 17:07
Death toll rises after attack on Mykolaiv: married couple killed
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The body of an elderly woman has been retrieved from under the rubble after a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv, increasing the number of fatalities to two.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Serhii Shaikhet, head of the National Police of Mykolaiv Oblast, reported that the number of people killed in the Russian nighttime attack has increased.

Shaikhet stated that the body of an elderly woman has been retrieved from under the rubble of a damaged residential building.

Advertisement:

He added that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that a married couple had also died in the attack.

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • A 21-year old man died in the Russian nighttime attack on Odesa, and another man was killed in Mykolaiv.
  • Russian forces attacked Odesa on the night of 19-20 July, causing destruction and fire, with two people injured. As a result of the Russian attack, there was destruction in the centre of Odesa; a fire broke out over an area of 300 square metres.
  • Nineteen people were injured in the Russian attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July. Nine of them, including five children, were hospitalised, and two people were rescued from under the rubble.
  • At least 5 multi-storey residential buildings and about 15 garages were damaged in the Russian overnight attack on Mykolaiv. 
  • The air defence of Ukraine destroyed 18 air targets out of 38 launched by the Russians on the territory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: