Fighters of one of the assault groups of the National Guard have captured a Russian commander from Chechnya.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Planning Department for the use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, at a briefing of the Military Media Center, a source of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 18 July, fighters of one of the assault groups of the 15th Operational Brigade captured the company commander of the 70th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment, which is stationed in the city of Shali, Chechen Republic...

Advertisement:

He was provided with medical assistance, after which he was transferred to the relevant authorities."

Details: According to Urshalovych, the captured soldier spoke about the "low morale of the personnel and their unwillingness to conduct military operations".

The source of Ukrainska Pravda stated that the commander was captured on the Zaporizhzhia front, where very active hostilities are currently ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!