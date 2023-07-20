We continue to look for ways to bring Ukrainian grain to the world – US Ambassador to Ukraine

As Russia threatens the global grain supply by blocking the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the US is continuing to search for ways to bring Ukrainian grain to the world.

Source: Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, on Twitter

Details: Brink said that more "outrageous attacks" on Mykolaiv and Odesa and its port and grain infrastructure, which occurred in the last three nights, "continue Russia’s brutality toward Ukrainians and utter disregard for people everywhere who rely on food that flows through this port city".

Quote: "The United States just announced more support for Ukraine’s air defense to help Ukraine defend itself and, while Russia threatens global food supply, we will continue to seek solutions to get Ukrainian grain to the world," Brink stressed.

Advertisement:

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Kremlin threatened other parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative with "risks" if they continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia will stop blocking Ukraine’s sea ports once Ukraine receives its first F-16 fighter jets.

Around 30 Members of the European Parliament signed a petition urging the EU to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukrainian pilots are set to start training on F-16 jets in August.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!