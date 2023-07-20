All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief tells US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about Ukraine's counteroffensive and frontline gains

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 21:41
In a phone call on 20 July, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Mark Milley, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the situation on the front in Ukraine.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I talked on the phone to General Mark Milley, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Told him about the operational situation across the entire frontline in detail.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are methodically eliminating enemy forces despite the opponents’ minefields, anti-tank obstacles and firing systems and are continuing to conduct offensive operations to liberate our territory. We have made gains on several fronts. Our soldiers are Heroes."

Details: Zaluzhnyi added that he and Milley also discussed military aid supplies, including ammunition and equipment.

He thanked General Milley and everyone in the US for their steadfast support and continuing dialogue.

Advertisement: