EU approves new regime of sanctions against Iran that will hit drone production

The Council of the European Union has approved a new sanctions regime against Iran because of its support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine as well as its military assistance to Syria.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the statement of the EU Council

Details: The new regime of sanctions prohibits the export from EU countries to Iran of components used in the construction and production of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as travel restrictions and asset freezes on Iranians responsible for Iran's drone programme.

The EU sanctions regime complements three previously adopted packages of sanctions against Iran due to its production of drones. The last of the packages was approved in February 2023.

Advertisement:

The Council of the European Union also decided to add six Iranian individuals to the two existing sanctions regimes for Iran's military support for Russia's war of conquest against Ukraine and support for the Syrian authorities of Bashar al-Assad.

The assets of these individuals are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. They are also subject to travel restrictions that prevent them from entering or transiting through the EU.

Background: Officially, Tehran admitted that it supplied Russia with a small batch of kamikaze drones before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. And the media repeatedly described how exactly Moscow gets weapons from Iran.

In early July, the UK Foreign Office announced plans to introduce a new sanctions regime against Iran, which would include imposing restrictions on "hostile activities", including military assistance to aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





