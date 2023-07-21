All Sections
CIA Director says he remains optimistic about Ukraine's counteroffensive

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 07:19
CIA Director says he remains optimistic about Ukraine's counteroffensive
WILLIAM BURNS, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

William Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, has said he remains optimistic about the prospects for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Burns at a security forum in Aspen

Details: Bloomberg reported that Burns has made optimistic assessments about Ukraine's counteroffensive based on intelligence information he had checked.

The CIA Director said Russia suffers from significant "structural weaknesses", including low morale, poor command and "disarray" among the leadership both political and military, he stressed.

"It is going to be a tough slog, but we’re going to do everything we can as an intelligence agency to provide the kind of intelligence support and sharing that’s going to help the Ukrainians to make progress," Burns said.

Background: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the counteroffensive and certain successes of Ukraine’s defenders in a phone call on 20 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

