All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warnings issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine, missile launches reported

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 July 2023, 12:40
Air-raid warnings issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine, missile launches reported

Air-raid warnings were issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine due to the danger of missile strikes. 

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; alerts map

Details: Air-raid sirens started blaring in Chernihiv Oblast at 10:23, and then, they spread to eastern, central and southern oblasts.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Air Force reported that missile danger was present in these areas. Later, it added that Oniks anti-ship supersonic missiles were launched at Odesa Oblast.

The air-raid warning means civilians are urged to reach a shelter as soon as possible.

Update: Later, air-raid warning spread on Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia oblasts.

As of 11:32, an all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. At 12:01, it was also given in Kyiv.

Update: The all-clear was sounded throughout Ukraine at 12:30.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: