Air-raid warnings issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine, missile launches reported
Air-raid warnings were issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine due to the danger of missile strikes.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force; alerts map
Details: Air-raid sirens started blaring in Chernihiv Oblast at 10:23, and then, they spread to eastern, central and southern oblasts.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that missile danger was present in these areas. Later, it added that Oniks anti-ship supersonic missiles were launched at Odesa Oblast.
The air-raid warning means civilians are urged to reach a shelter as soon as possible.
Update: Later, air-raid warning spread on Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia oblasts.
As of 11:32, an all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. At 12:01, it was also given in Kyiv.
Update: The all-clear was sounded throughout Ukraine at 12:30.
