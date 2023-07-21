All Sections
Air-raid warnings issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine, missile launches reported

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 July 2023, 12:40
Air-raid warnings issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine, missile launches reported

Air-raid warnings were issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine due to the danger of missile strikes. 

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; alerts map

Details: Air-raid sirens started blaring in Chernihiv Oblast at 10:23, and then, they spread to eastern, central and southern oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that missile danger was present in these areas. Later, it added that Oniks anti-ship supersonic missiles were launched at Odesa Oblast.

The air-raid warning means civilians are urged to reach a shelter as soon as possible.

Update: Later, air-raid warning spread on Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia oblasts.

As of 11:32, an all-clear was given in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. At 12:01, it was also given in Kyiv.

Update: The all-clear was sounded throughout Ukraine at 12:30.

