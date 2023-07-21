All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland to deploy troops closer to Belarus because of Wagner fighters

European Pravda, Olena RoshchinaFriday, 21 July 2023, 11:15
Poland to deploy troops closer to Belarus because of Wagner fighters

Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defence of Poland, has instructed that Polish troops be from the west to the east of the country due to possible threats related to the presence of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Belarus.

Source:  Polish news agency PAP citing Zbigniew Hoffmann, secretary of the Polish Security Committee

Quote from Hoffmann: "Exercises or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner group is undoubtedly a provocation."

Advertisement:

Details: On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced joint exercises of its special forces and members of the Wagner PMC at a training ground near Poland.

Hoffman reported that a meeting of the Polish Security Committee had taken place on Wednesday, which, among other things, analysed possible threats, such as the deployment of Wagner PMC units.

Quote "That is why Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defence and head of the committee, decided to move our military units from the west to the east of Poland."

Details: The task of these units is training, as well as deterring a potential aggressor, Hoffmann said.

The Ministry of Defence of Poland, in response to the news about the training of the Wagner fighters at the border training ground, noted that they are monitoring the situation and that the borders of the country are safe.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: