Poland to deploy troops closer to Belarus because of Wagner fighters

European Pravda, Olena RoshchinaFriday, 21 July 2023, 11:15
Poland to deploy troops closer to Belarus because of Wagner fighters

Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defence of Poland, has instructed that Polish troops be from the west to the east of the country due to possible threats related to the presence of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Belarus.

Source:  Polish news agency PAP citing Zbigniew Hoffmann, secretary of the Polish Security Committee

Quote from Hoffmann: "Exercises or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner group is undoubtedly a provocation."

Details: On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced joint exercises of its special forces and members of the Wagner PMC at a training ground near Poland.

Hoffman reported that a meeting of the Polish Security Committee had taken place on Wednesday, which, among other things, analysed possible threats, such as the deployment of Wagner PMC units.

Quote "That is why Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defence and head of the committee, decided to move our military units from the west to the east of Poland."

Details: The task of these units is training, as well as deterring a potential aggressor, Hoffmann said.

The Ministry of Defence of Poland, in response to the news about the training of the Wagner fighters at the border training ground, noted that they are monitoring the situation and that the borders of the country are safe.

