Belarusian military and Wagnerites to conduct exercises near Polish border

The Belarusian Defence Ministry has announced that it will perform joint exercises with the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) at a training ground near the border with Poland.

Source: The Belarusian Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Belarus are continuing joint training with Wagner PMC troops.

Throughout the week, special operations units and the company’s representatives will practise combat training tasks at the Brest training ground."

Map of Belarusian military training grounds INFOGRAPHICS FROM TELEGRAM BELARUSKI HAJUN, AN INDEPENDENT BELARUSIAN MILITARY MONITORING MEDIA OUTLET

Details: The Belarusian MoD promised to provide details afterwards.

Update: Later, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus posted a few photos allegedly from the training with Wagnerites on the Brest training ground.

Background:

On 14 July, the Belarusian MoD claimed that mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, had started training territorial troops as instructors in Belarus.

Later that day, the Belarusian MoD claimed that it had developed and prepared a "roadmap" for training and exchanging experience with the Wagner mercenaries, who are currently training the Belarusian military.

Wagner PMC convoys continue to arrive in Belarus. As of the evening of 19 July, the ninth convoy of Prigozhin’s mercenaries had entered the country.

