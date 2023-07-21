All Sections
Ukrainian defence industry already producing means to protect ports from Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 11:34
Ukrainian defence industry already producing means to protect ports from Russia
Oleksii Danilov, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

The Ukrainian defence industry is already producing means that will allow Ukraine to protect its port infrastructure against Russian attacks.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is a lack of means for defeating anti-aircraft defences and specifically for some types of weapons used by the Russian Federation. The President has set the task of strengthening the protection [of port infrastructure - ed.]. Today, all contacts are working to speed up the delivery of the necessary equipment. However, I would like to note that we are now developing our own defence systems independently, and there is already [a certain] understanding of them.

Our defence industry already produces such protection [means]. I think this [protection of port infrastructure –  ed.] will be strengthened in the near future."

Details: At the same time, he added that this does not guarantee "one hundred percent" protection against Russian attacks.

Background:

  • On 17 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain deal" and threatened "risks" to the parties who decide to continue the initiative without Russian participation.
  • Immediately after that, the Russian Federation intensified its attacks on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure.
  • On 19 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the military to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure.
  • The ISW believes that the Russian Federation is trying to create a sense of urgency about its return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

