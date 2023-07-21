All Sections
Ukrainian defence industry already producing means to protect ports from Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 11:34
Oleksii Danilov, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

The Ukrainian defence industry is already producing means that will allow Ukraine to protect its port infrastructure against Russian attacks.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is a lack of means for defeating anti-aircraft defences and specifically for some types of weapons used by the Russian Federation. The President has set the task of strengthening the protection [of port infrastructure - ed.]. Today, all contacts are working to speed up the delivery of the necessary equipment. However, I would like to note that we are now developing our own defence systems independently, and there is already [a certain] understanding of them.

Our defence industry already produces such protection [means]. I think this [protection of port infrastructure –  ed.] will be strengthened in the near future."

Details: At the same time, he added that this does not guarantee "one hundred percent" protection against Russian attacks.

Background:

  • On 17 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain deal" and threatened "risks" to the parties who decide to continue the initiative without Russian participation.
  • Immediately after that, the Russian Federation intensified its attacks on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure.
  • On 19 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the military to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure.
  • The ISW believes that the Russian Federation is trying to create a sense of urgency about its return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

