US Secretary of State advises head of Wagner PMC to worry about his safety

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has advised the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin to take care of his safety, recalling the history of mysterious deaths of opponents of the Kremlin regime.

Source: Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, quoted by CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If I were Mr. Prigozhin, I would remain very concerned. NATO has an open-door policy; Russia has an open windows policy. And he needs to be very focused on that."

Details: Blinken said it was hard to say how weakened Russian President Putin was by Prigozhin's brief insurgency last month, but he reiterated that there were "cracks" in his regime.

Background: Mercenaries of the Wagner Group now reside in Belarus and, according to Belarusian authorities, are training the troops of the Belarusian territorial defence.

They were exiled to Belarus after Prigozhin ended his armed mutiny in June.

British intelligence claims that after a period of confusion in Russia due to Prigozhin's rebellion, an agreement began to form regarding the future of the Wagner PMC.

