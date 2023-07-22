All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Restoring grain supplies from Ukraine will be "very, very difficult" because of Russia's threats – Blinken

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 July 2023, 00:58
Restoring grain supplies from Ukraine will be very, very difficult because of Russia's threats – Blinken
Photo: Getty Images

Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, has stated that it will be "very, very difficult" to restore grain supplies from Ukraine due to Russia's threats to destroy civilian ships in the Black Sea.

Source: Voice of America citing Blinken at Aspen Security Forum

Quote: "We [are] working with our allies, we [are] working with partners, [we are] working with Ukraine to look at other options [to supply grain].

But I have to tell you [that] I do not think it is possible to make up the volumes lost by ending this initiative through other routes.

Advertisement:

So we are going to do our best, but this has put a deep chill on the – on shipping, on insuring."

Details: Blinken added that the United States, together with its partners and allies, is looking for alternatives to the sea route because it will be "very, very difficult" to restore commercial sea shipping.

Because it would be very difficult for shippers and insurers to operate in such an environment, "given the threats, and more than the threats, the actions that Russia has taken over the last few days."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He emphasised that Russia does not even hint, but directly threatens that it will attack ships entering Ukrainian ports to take food products to world markets.

"...In the four days since they have ended their participation in this arrangement, what have they done, Russia? They bombed every single day the Odesa Port. They’ve laid more mines. They’ve threatened shipping.  

In fact, they did an exercise just yesterday that they very deliberately publicised where they simulated an attack on a ship.  

What does that tell you about their intentions?  What does that tell you about the lack of any basic decency when it comes to getting food where it needs to go?" the US Secretary of State asked rhetorically.

Asked by the host about the "false flag operation" that CIA Director William Burns had previously warned about at the Aspen Security Forum, Blinken said: "Well, we’ve raised real concerns about that.

I think you heard Bill Burns talk to that, John Kirby from the White House podium. Again, this is something that is part and parcel of the Russian playbook."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: