All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence

Roman Petrenko, European PravdaSaturday, 22 July 2023, 10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
Igor Girkin (Strelkov); Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that the arrest of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin in Russia is likely to anger his supporters among military bloggers and the military, since for many he has the image of a patriot who was not afraid to criticise Putin.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 22 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalls that Girkin a leading Russian blogger, known for his role in Russia's hybrid war in Donbas since 2014 and his long-standing criticism of the actions of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and recently he has not been afraid to directly criticise Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Analysts suggest that Girkin's arrest might anger his supporters in the community of Russian military bloggers as well as some of the military, among whom he mostly has the image of an astute military analyst and patriot.

Quote: "While Girkin is no ally of the Wagner Group, he was likely only prepared to push the limits of public criticism in the context of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's June 2023 abortive mutiny. 

The taboo against unmasked criticism of the Putin regime has been significantly weakened." 

Background: On 21 July, rumours emerged about the arrest of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin in Russia, which were later confirmed. The court detained Girkin until 18 September on charges of "calls for extremism".

In addition, Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin, was arrested near the court building.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: