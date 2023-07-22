All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence

Roman Petrenko, European PravdaSaturday, 22 July 2023, 10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
Igor Girkin (Strelkov); Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that the arrest of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin in Russia is likely to anger his supporters among military bloggers and the military, since for many he has the image of a patriot who was not afraid to criticise Putin.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 22 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalls that Girkin a leading Russian blogger, known for his role in Russia's hybrid war in Donbas since 2014 and his long-standing criticism of the actions of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and recently he has not been afraid to directly criticise Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation.

Analysts suggest that Girkin's arrest might anger his supporters in the community of Russian military bloggers as well as some of the military, among whom he mostly has the image of an astute military analyst and patriot.

Advertisement:

Quote: "While Girkin is no ally of the Wagner Group, he was likely only prepared to push the limits of public criticism in the context of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's June 2023 abortive mutiny. 

The taboo against unmasked criticism of the Putin regime has been significantly weakened." 

Background: On 21 July, rumours emerged about the arrest of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin in Russia, which were later confirmed. The court detained Girkin until 18 September on charges of "calls for extremism".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin, was arrested near the court building.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: