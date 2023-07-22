All Sections
Paratroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 22 July 2023, 10:09
Paratroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
Photo by Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now armed with one of the best modern tanks in the world, the Challenger 2, and are using it effectively.

Source: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command

Details: The paratroopers demonstrated manoeuvres with the UK-provided weapon and shared their impressions of using the tank.

The video shows a 1991 model, which uses 120-calibre ammunition of two types: armour-piercing and high-explosive fragmentation. The tank is distinguished by its excellent cross-country ability, manoeuvrability, and a firepower of up to 10 km, it has a night sight and a laser rangefinder.

"The impressions are great, both in training and in action," the paratroopers note.

Background: In May 2023, the United Kingdom confirmed that all the promised Challenger 2 tanks are already on the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Swapping your Lada for a Rolls-Royce: how Ukrainians in the UK are mastering Challenger 2 tanks and learning about assault operations

