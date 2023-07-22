Ukraine's Armed Forces report on destruction of oil depot and ammunition storage points in Crimea
The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they destroyed an oil depot and ammunition storage points on the morning of 22 July.
Source: Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Defence Forces destroyed an oil depot and storage points of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Oktiabrske, Krasnohvardiiske district in Crimea.
Glory to the Armed Forces!"
Details: They provide no details.
The Strategic Communications Department also does not report how these targets were attacked.
Background: On the morning of 22 July, Russian occupying "authorities" in Crimea reported an attack by UAVs in the Krasnohvardiiske district; the civilians were evacuated.
