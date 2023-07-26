All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bundestag resumes calls to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:23

The Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), which is a part of the ruling coalition, has called for the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Marcus Faber, FDP spokesperson for defence policy; European Pravda with reference to the ntv channel

Many of the 600 cruise missiles belonging to the Bundeswehr are ready for use, Faber said.

The official believes that the cruise missiles would be of use for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is moving slower than expected.

Advertisement:

"That's why now is the right time to at least give Taurus [to Ukraine] for the integration process to take place," Faber says.

Missiles can help interrupt the logistics chains of the Russian army and thus disrupt the supply of ammunition, Faber said.

On 11 July, Boris Pistorius, German defence minister, confirmed the refusal of the German government to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In late May, Ukraine appealed to the German government with a request to supply Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.

At the same time, France and the UK decided to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. Ukraine has been using British Storm Shadows since the spring.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine, which will allow it to strike deep into Russian rear. Sources specified that the missiles in question are the long-range SCALP missiles [French name for the Storm Shadows], which are already being delivered.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: