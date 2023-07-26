All Sections
Bundestag resumes calls to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:23

The Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), which is a part of the ruling coalition, has called for the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Marcus Faber, FDP spokesperson for defence policy; European Pravda with reference to the ntv channel

Many of the 600 cruise missiles belonging to the Bundeswehr are ready for use, Faber said.

The official believes that the cruise missiles would be of use for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which is moving slower than expected.

"That's why now is the right time to at least give Taurus [to Ukraine] for the integration process to take place," Faber says.

Missiles can help interrupt the logistics chains of the Russian army and thus disrupt the supply of ammunition, Faber said.

On 11 July, Boris Pistorius, German defence minister, confirmed the refusal of the German government to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

In late May, Ukraine appealed to the German government with a request to supply Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.

At the same time, France and the UK decided to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. Ukraine has been using British Storm Shadows since the spring.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine, which will allow it to strike deep into Russian rear. Sources specified that the missiles in question are the long-range SCALP missiles [French name for the Storm Shadows], which are already being delivered.

