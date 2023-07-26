Russians launch cruise missiles from 12 strategic bombers

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported the launch of cruise missiles from 12 Russian Tu-95MS long-range bombers on the evening of 26 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Cruise missiles were launched from 12 Tu-95MS from the Caspian Sea!"

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force has warned civilians of the new threat at 16:57.

Cruise missiles typically fly for an hour or an hour and a half to the Ukrainian border and are capable of changing their trajectories.

For reference: Usually, each Tu-95MS aircraft carries 2-4 missiles, and the maximum combat load is 8 missiles.

Background: On the afternoon of 26 July, air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine. At around 13:00, Russian troops launched a Kalibr cruise missile attack from the Black Sea, with both missiles being shot down in Vinnytsia Oblast.

However, the Air Force also reported a threat of a Russian missile strike on Wednesday afternoon, with 12 strategic bombers taking off in Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!