Russians launch cruise missiles from 12 strategic bombers
The Air Force of Ukraine has reported the launch of cruise missiles from 12 Russian Tu-95MS long-range bombers on the evening of 26 July.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Quote: "Cruise missiles were launched from 12 Tu-95MS from the Caspian Sea!"
Details: The Air Force has warned civilians of the new threat at 16:57.
Cruise missiles typically fly for an hour or an hour and a half to the Ukrainian border and are capable of changing their trajectories.
For reference: Usually, each Tu-95MS aircraft carries 2-4 missiles, and the maximum combat load is 8 missiles.
Background: On the afternoon of 26 July, air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine. At around 13:00, Russian troops launched a Kalibr cruise missile attack from the Black Sea, with both missiles being shot down in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
However, the Air Force also reported a threat of a Russian missile strike on Wednesday afternoon, with 12 strategic bombers taking off in Russia.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!