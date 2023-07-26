Ukraine's air defence shoots down cruise missiles over Dnipro and Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts

Ukraine’s air defence has shot down Russian cruise missiles over Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts and over the city of Dnipro.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, on air during the national 24/7 joint newscast

Details: Ihnat said that it was still too early to relax as a number of Russian cruise missiles were still in the skies over Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He added that Russia likely launched Kinzhal cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

As of 20:30, an all-clear has been issued in all of Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier on 26 July, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched Kinzhal cruise missiles on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Suspilne wrote that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





