Ukraine's air defence shoots down cruise missiles over Dnipro and Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 20:22
Ukraine’s air defence has shot down Russian cruise missiles over Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts and over the city of Dnipro.
Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, on air during the national 24/7 joint newscast
Details: Ihnat said that it was still too early to relax as a number of Russian cruise missiles were still in the skies over Ukraine.
Advertisement:
He added that Russia likely launched Kinzhal cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
As of 20:30, an all-clear has been issued in all of Ukraine.
Background:
- Earlier on 26 July, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched Kinzhal cruise missiles on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.
- Suspilne wrote that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!