All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine-NATO Council is effective mechanism for crisis consultations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 21:21
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-NATO Council is effective mechanism for crisis consultations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the NATO-Ukraine Council has proven itself as an "effective mechanism for crisis consultations". He welcomed "сlear and unequivocal condemnation by the Alliance of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal".

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Established only two weeks ago in Vilnius, the Council has already proved to be an effective mechanism for crisis consultations."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his deputy Mircea Geoana for holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will continue to fulfil its obligations to ensure global food security and also emphasised the unity of Kyiv with the Alliance on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: