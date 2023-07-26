All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine-NATO Council is effective mechanism for crisis consultations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 21:21
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-NATO Council is effective mechanism for crisis consultations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the NATO-Ukraine Council has proven itself as an "effective mechanism for crisis consultations". He welcomed "сlear and unequivocal condemnation by the Alliance of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal".

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Established only two weeks ago in Vilnius, the Council has already proved to be an effective mechanism for crisis consultations."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his deputy Mircea Geoana for holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will continue to fulfil its obligations to ensure global food security and also emphasised the unity of Kyiv with the Alliance on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: