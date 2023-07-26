Zelenskyy: Ukraine-NATO Council is effective mechanism for crisis consultations
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the NATO-Ukraine Council has proven itself as an "effective mechanism for crisis consultations". He welcomed "сlear and unequivocal condemnation by the Alliance of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal".
Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reports European Pravda
Quote: "Established only two weeks ago in Vilnius, the Council has already proved to be an effective mechanism for crisis consultations."
Details: Zelenskyy thanked Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his deputy Mircea Geoana for holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will continue to fulfil its obligations to ensure global food security and also emphasised the unity of Kyiv with the Alliance on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership.
Background:
- The Ukraine-NATO Council held its second meeting on 26 July, condemning Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its recent missile strikes on Odesa, Mykolaiv and other Ukrainian port cities, including the Danube port of Reni.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened its meeting at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and started bombarding Ukrainian ports, blocking sea exports.
- Earlier, the US State Department warned that Russia may be preparing a false flag operation in the Black Sea amid a series of attacks on port infrastructure in the south of Ukraine.
