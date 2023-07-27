All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden orders to send evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to The Hague court

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 00:52
Biden orders to send evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to The Hague court
JOE BIDEN. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

President Biden has issued a secret order to send evidence of the Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Source: The New York Times (NYT) with reference to informed sources

Details: Officials familiar with the plan say it signals a major shift in American policy.

Advertisement:

According to officials, Biden's decision overturns months of Pentagon’s resistance, arguing that such a step could set a precedent that would allow the US military prosecution.

The New York Times said American special services gathered information, including details about the Russian officials' decision to deliberately strike Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and to forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory.

The NYT noted the US has shared some evidence with Ukrainian prosecutors, but  refrained from providing it to The Hague.

Background: Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin on 17 March, in the view of the situation in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: