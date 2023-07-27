All Sections
Biden orders to send evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to The Hague court

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 00:52
JOE BIDEN. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

President Biden has issued a secret order to send evidence of the Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Source: The New York Times (NYT) with reference to informed sources

Details: Officials familiar with the plan say it signals a major shift in American policy.

According to officials, Biden's decision overturns months of Pentagon’s resistance, arguing that such a step could set a precedent that would allow the US military prosecution.

The New York Times said American special services gathered information, including details about the Russian officials' decision to deliberately strike Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and to forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory.

The NYT noted the US has shared some evidence with Ukrainian prosecutors, but  refrained from providing it to The Hague.

Background: Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin on 17 March, in the view of the situation in Ukraine.

