Russian forces may repeat attacks, including those from sea

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 04:16
STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Operational Command Pivden (South) has warned civilians of possible Russian attacks, as a Russian submarine missile carrier is ready to launch Kalibr missiles.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The enemy can launch repeated attacks, including those from the sea following tough weather conditions such as thunderstorms and storms."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) added that the submarine missile carrier put on combat duty is ready to use Kalibr missiles.

At the same time, the command noted, strike drones activity is also possible.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts on the night of 26-27 July due to the threat of Russian drones and missiles. 

