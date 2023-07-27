Twelfth Wagner Group convoy enters Belarus with 5 armoured vehicles

The 12th Wagner Group convoy has arrived in Belarus with armoured vehicles.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The 12th Wagner Group convoy entered Belarus through the Poniatovka (Russia) - Zvenchatka (Belarus) checkpoint and is currently moving along the P122 highway to Chausy (Mogilev Oblast) accompanied by the Belarusian traffic police.

The convoy includes at least 50 vehicles:

five Shchuka armoured vehicles (also known as Ural Chekan), one of them with a trailer;

three fuel tankers;

one bus;

17 trucks;

three truck tractors (tugging an excavator, a fuel tanker and a Shchuka (Chekan) armoured vehicle);

six tented KAMAZ trucks;

two UAZ-452s;

pickup trucks and passenger cars.

It is noted that this is at least the second convoy of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) that entered Belarus with Shchuka (Chekan) armoured vehicles.

Background: Shchuka armoured vehicles were spotted for the first time in the 11th Wagner Group convoy, which arrived in Belarus on 25 July.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states that approximately 5,000 Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group are in Belarus as of 22 July

