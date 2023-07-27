Lviv Oblast Military Administration reacts to news about lost humanitarian aid

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has asked the law enforcement officers to check the information in the media about the alleged disappearance of the humanitarian aid batch from the US. Journalists reported earlier that the Lviv Oblast Military Administration itself was involved in the incident.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "This week, a Lviv media outlet published an article, in which it claimed that a humanitarian aid batch from the US had disappeared in the city of Lviv. Specifically, the IFAK tactical first-aid kits have disappeared. According to this information, the humanitarian aid may have been stolen.

Yet so far, the question of whether the first-aid kits arrived in Ukraine at all and, if they did, what happened to them, remains open. 10,000 first-aid kits could not have just disappeared without a trace."

Details: In this regard, on 26 July, Kozytskyi turned to the management of the Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office and Main Department of the National Police in Lviv Oblast so that law enforcement officers could check the information.

Quote: "If the facts reported by the journalists are confirmed, then the guilty must be held accountable. Everyone must be aware of the consequences of their actions. Especially in wartime."

Background: On 25 July, the Liviv-based NGL.media media outlet published an investigation into the disappearance of nearly 10,000 tactical first-aid kits IFAK worth 33.6 million hryvnias [about US$926,000 – ed.] in total, which were procured and sent by the American volunteers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The journalists discovered that "a clear involvement of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration" is visible in this mysterious case.

