Ukrainian defenders repel Russian sabotage group's attack in Sumy Oblast

On 27 July, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled another attack by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Yesterday, our defence forces repelled another attempt by a sabotage reconnaissance group to enter Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian defenders (border guards, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard) immediately open fire on such groups when they are detected. Subsequently, they [the groups – ed.] leave the border with nothing."

Details: Demchenko said the main task of Russian saboteurs was to, first of all, identify the location of the Ukrainian defence forces and carry out various activities, including placing mines in the area, in order to inflict losses on the Ukrainian defenders.

