All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders repel Russian sabotage group's attack in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 08:16
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian sabotage group's attack in Sumy Oblast
stock photo: pressjfo.news

On 27 July, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled another attack by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Yesterday, our defence forces repelled another attempt by a sabotage reconnaissance group to enter Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian defenders (border guards, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard) immediately open fire on such groups when they are detected. Subsequently, they [the groups – ed.] leave the border with nothing."

Details: Demchenko said the main task of Russian saboteurs was to, first of all, identify the location of the Ukrainian defence forces and carry out various activities, including placing mines in the area, in order to inflict losses on the Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: