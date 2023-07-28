All Sections
Missile strikes Russian-headed "Internal Ministry" in Donetsk

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 19:58
Missile strikes Russian-headed Internal Ministry in Donetsk
Photo from Andriushchenko's Telegram

Russian propagandists report an attack on the building of the terrorist "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic" in the occupied city of Donetsk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Andriushchenko posted a video of the hit on the building of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic".

He also posted videos showing explosions in Russian Rostov and Taganrog.

Propagandists of RIA Novosti reported a hit in the vicinity of Dzerzhinsky Square in the centre of the occupied city of Donetsk. The occupiers claim that a "square and a number of shops" were in the affected area, but do not mention the building of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs".

They report that there were no casualties.

Background:

  • On 28 July, Russia’s Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed that Russian air defence forces shot down a missile in the Azov district of Rostov Oblast.
  • Locals also post photos showing the black smoke over Taganrog.

