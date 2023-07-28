All Sections
Cruise liner with Putin's supporters to arrive in Georgia

Friday, 28 July 2023, 20:57
Cruise liner with Putin's supporters to arrive in Georgia

On 31 July, the Astoria Grande cruise liner carrying Russian tourists will arrive in Batumi, Georgia. Russian celebrities who support the invasion of Ukraine will be present on board.

Source: Ekho Kavkaza, European Pravda

Details: Among the passengers of the Astoria Grande, which will arrive in Batumi once again, is the participant of the "Za Rosiiu" (For Russia) marathon in support of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, supporter of the annexation of Crimea by Russia and Putin's nomination for President of the Russian Federation in 2018, as well as former lead singer of the Russian band Hi-Fi, Mitya Fomin, who is now under sanctions in Ukraine.

Testosteron music band is also expected to be on the liner. They performed for the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the military hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Nizhny Novgorod, as well as the Semenovsky regiment in Moscow.

Another artist aboard the Astoria Grande will be Belarusian singer Dmitry Koldun, who gave a concert in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in 2018 and supports the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation.

According to the schedule, the liner will leave Sochi on 29 July. Its passengers may remain on the ship until its departure from Batumi and not cross the Georgian border.

On 27 July, the Astoria Grande liner, carrying Russian tourists on board, arrived in Batumi, Georgia. After that, local residents started a protest. They chanted "Russian ship, go fu** yourself" and "Abkhazia is Georgia," and also brought photographs depicting Abkhazia and the events of the Russo-Georgian August war.

Earlier: 

  • The liner sailed from Batumi on the same evening, two days before schedule. 
  • Georgian President Salomé Zourabichvili noted that she was proud of the people who protested in Batumi, and she called the arrival of the liner from Sochi a Russian provocation.

