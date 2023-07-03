All Sections
Russians turn all hospitals in Lysychansk into military hospitals

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 06:52
Russians turn all hospitals in Lysychansk into military hospitals
LYSYCHANSK, STOCK PHOTO BY SERHII HAIDAI

Residents of the temporarily occupied Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast are being deprived of access to healthcare, as the Russian invaders have turned all the city's medical facilities into military hospitals.

Source: Ukrinform citing Valerii Shybiko, Head of Lysychansk Military-Civilian Administration, speaking on air during a TV broadcast

Quote: "All the medical institutions that used to work for us have now been converted into hospitals where wounded military enemy soldiers are being treated.

The front line is very close, there is a lot of fighting there, so the number of wounded is very high, and they simply do not have the time, people, or medicine to provide any services to civilians."

Details:  Shybiko said that many Russian soldiers have settled in the city. The Russian forces are closing some residential districts to local residents.

He added that the invaders opened some pharmacies in Lysychansk, but locals cannot buy medicine due to inflated prices.

In addition, Shybiko noted that mobile communication is available only in some of Lysychansk’s districts. The Russian invaders are strictly controlling this and checking local residents’ phones at checkpoints – a person can be locked up by the invaders for calling Ukrainian numbers.

