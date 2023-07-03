All Sections
Air Force destroy 13 out of 17 Russian Shahed drones at night

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 07:40
PHOTO: AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

On the night of 2-3 July, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones out of 17 launched.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Russian occupation forces carried out another attack with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast.

A total of 17 Shahed drones were launched.

Air defence forces were operating in the southern, eastern and central regions.

As a result of the air combat, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 13 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The rest did not reach their targets. Preliminary reports indicate no losses.

Over the past and current day, the Air Force carried out dozens of airstrikes, 15 of which were aimed at Russian facilities, equipment, logistics and manpower.

