Ukraine's Air Force shows how they destroy Russian missiles, aircraft and drones

The Air Force of Ukraine has posted a video to mark Anti-Aircraft Forces Day, showing how various units of the Air Force destroy Russian aerial targets on a daily basis.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on YouTube

Quote: "We stood up and fired! The Russians wanted to destroy our air defence the most! They wanted an easy ride in the Ukrainian sky. And they hit the anti-aircraft missile forces... But we stood up... And fired... And struck them."

Details: The video shows the operators of various air defence systems, including the S-300 air defence system, the Buk-M1 air defence system, the NASAMS air defence system, the Iris-T air defence system and the Patriot air defence system, as well as how they keep lists of destroyed Russian aerial targets, simply applying special markings to air defence equipment.

"Today, soldiers from the anti-aircraft missile forces continue to destroy the occupier in the Ukrainian sky with the most modern weapons in the world," the Air Force concluded.

For reference: 3 July is Anti-Aircraft Forces Day in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This professional holiday for anti-aircraft gunners was introduced in 2011.

Background:

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones out of 17 launched on the night of 2-3 July.

