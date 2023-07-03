Ukraine's Air Force shows how they destroy Russian missiles, aircraft and drones

The Air Force of Ukraine has posted a video to mark Anti-Aircraft Forces Day, showing how various units of the Air Force destroy Russian aerial targets on a daily basis.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on YouTube

Quote: "We stood up and fired! The Russians wanted to destroy our air defence the most! They wanted an easy ride in the Ukrainian sky. And they hit the anti-aircraft missile forces... But we stood up... And fired... And struck them."

Details: The video shows the operators of various air defence systems, including the S-300 air defence system, the Buk-M1 air defence system, the NASAMS air defence system, the Iris-T air defence system and the Patriot air defence system, as well as how they keep lists of destroyed Russian aerial targets, simply applying special markings to air defence equipment.

Advertisement:

"Today, soldiers from the anti-aircraft missile forces continue to destroy the occupier in the Ukrainian sky with the most modern weapons in the world," the Air Force concluded.

For reference: 3 July is Anti-Aircraft Forces Day in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This professional holiday for anti-aircraft gunners was introduced in 2011.

Background:

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones out of 17 launched on the night of 2-3 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!