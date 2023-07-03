All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 10:14
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast
screenshot

Special Operations Forces soldiers on the Donetsk front have killed a Russian machine gun crew that was preventing the Ukrainian defenders from taking offensive actions.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Donetsk front. A Russian machine gun crew was preventing our brothers-in-arm from taking offensive actions.

A direct hit from a 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile system devastated the occupiers’ nest."

Details:  A Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operator who goes under the name of Spencer said that the defenders asked the special forces to kill the Russian crew: "The guys contacted us on the radio and asked for help, so we killed them."

Subjects: Donetsk region
