All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 10:14
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast
screenshot

Special Operations Forces soldiers on the Donetsk front have killed a Russian machine gun crew that was preventing the Ukrainian defenders from taking offensive actions.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Donetsk front. A Russian machine gun crew was preventing our brothers-in-arm from taking offensive actions.

A direct hit from a 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile system devastated the occupiers’ nest."

Advertisement:

Details:  A Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operator who goes under the name of Spencer said that the defenders asked the special forces to kill the Russian crew: "The guys contacted us on the radio and asked for help, so we killed them."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
Donetsk region
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition
Russian forces kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Russians struck school in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and wounding six
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: