Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast

Special Operations Forces soldiers on the Donetsk front have killed a Russian machine gun crew that was preventing the Ukrainian defenders from taking offensive actions.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Donetsk front. A Russian machine gun crew was preventing our brothers-in-arm from taking offensive actions.

Advertisement:

A direct hit from a 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile system devastated the occupiers’ nest."

Details: A Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operator who goes under the name of Spencer said that the defenders asked the special forces to kill the Russian crew: "The guys contacted us on the radio and asked for help, so we killed them."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!