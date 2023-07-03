Former Russian president makes regular threats of nuclear apocalypse

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former President of Russia, has once again resorted to intimidating the world with a nuclear apocalypse, although he also said that a nuclear winter could be avoided if the West fulfils all of Russia's demands.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram and in an article for the Russian state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Quote from Medvedev: "I would like to point out one thing that politicians of all stripes do not want to admit: the nuclear apocalypse is not only possible but also quite likely. Why? There are at least two reasons.

The first one. The world is in a confrontation much worse than during the Cuban Missile Crisis since our adversaries have decided to actually defeat the largest nuclear power, Russia. They are undoubtedly complete morons, but this is the case.

And the second reason is quite prosaic: nuclear weapons have been used before, by well-known parties, in certain locations, and therefore there is no taboo!"

Details: Medvedev traditionally proceeded with humiliating Western politicians in his article and boasting that Russia had allegedly been able to suppress Prigozhin's "armed rebellion" and "capture Bakhmut".

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council also claims that Russia is not suffering from international isolation and sanctions as ties with the "global South and the equally global East" have increased significantly, the economy has been developing in such a way that "production growth is much higher than in Europe", and the success in construction is allegedly "impressive".

He also suddenly claimed that Russia had "never tried to deter NATO" but only asked not to invite "former parts of our country, especially those with which we have territorial disputes".

Medvedev asserts that Russia's goal is "to eradicate the threat of Ukraine's membership in NATO" and that it will "achieve it".

He said that since "countries in conflict are not accepted into NATO", it means that the Russian war in Ukraine will be "permanent because it is a matter of Russia's existence".

Medvedev claimed that the war in Ukraine had become a "total confrontation" between the notional collective West and the "rest of the world" and that this confrontation "will be very long and will last for decades".

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that all of this may end in either a third world war, which will end in a nuclear winter, or "the search for the most difficult compromises over a long period of time", which will lead to a new "respectful" world order that "will be based on the balance of interests of all countries".

According to Medvedev, "communicating a lot, being patient, showing endurance", and seeking compromises is better than "hunkering down together on the day of the Apocalypse".

Therefore, Russia is allegedly "ready to seek reasonable compromises", but only on its terms, i.e., to stop any anti-Russian sentiment, "destroy and ban the Kyiv regime", and accept that part of Ukraine will be occupied.

Medvedev claims that "the West will have to accept this if it does not want an apocalyptic end to our imperfect civilisation".

