Russia may postpone "elections" in occupied territories if situation worsens

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:32
Russia may postpone elections in occupied territories if situation worsens

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) may postpone "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine if the situation there deteriorates, Russian CEC head Ella Pamfilova has said.

Source: the Kremlin

Quote from Pamfilova: "It is fully funded, entirely from the federal budget, so what was needed has been done. But nevertheless, since the situation is really difficult, anything can happen.

And if force majeure circumstances arise – the situation in a certain district may deteriorate sharply, we realise that there is a serious threat to the lives and health of the residents there – we have the right to postpone these elections in a particular district. We will certainly exercise this right if there are serious reasons for doing so."

Details: Pamfilova added she understood that "the situation is difficult, that martial law is in effect", but nevertheless, the amendments that have now been adopted make it possible to hold elections subject to certain conditions.

The so-called "authorities" in these regions, appointed by the occupiers, have allegedly asked for the elections to be held. 

Pamfilova said that in order to hold "elections" in the occupied territories, "very good contacts have already been established with all law enforcement agencies: the Ministry of Defence, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard of Russia".

She also added that it would be even possible to vote in the occupied territories without an internal passport. "You can provide some kind of identity document issued by public authorities", she said.

The Russians have also decided to allow even residents of the occupied territories who have moved to Russia or been deported there to vote in the "elections".

However, Pamfilova said there will be no electronic voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Background:

