All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posts video of Russian troops being taken prisoner near Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:50
Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posts video of Russian troops being taken prisoner near Bakhmut

Members of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine have posted a video from the Bakhmut front showing their capture of some Russian occupiers. One of the Russians attempted to pull the pin out of a hand grenade as they approached, so they were forced to kill him.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Details: The Ukrainian troops shared the video from the Bakhmut front.

The video shows Commander Datsyk of the 2nd platoon and his subordinates, who call themselves The Decepticons [a reference to the fearsome robots in the Transformers – ed.], storming the Russians and taking them prisoner. "We have more humanity than anyone else," they say.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’re taking the Russians prisoner. We’ll save them from attacks and give them some juice to drink. Of course, when one of them decided to pull the pin out of a grenade, he was killed on the spot".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: