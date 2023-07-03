Prigozhin breaks his silence, draws conclusions to the "march" and promises "future victories"
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), claimed that his "march of justice" was targeted against traitors, and at the moment he is expecting "next victories on the front".
Source: audio recording published by the Grey Zone Telegram-channel, which, according to Russian media outlets, is closely associated with the Wagner Group
Details: Prigozhin claimed that the "march of justice" of the Wagner PMC had fighting against traitors and for the mobilisation of society as its goals.
"And I think that we managed to achieve much. I am sure that in the near future you will see our next victories in the front," he stated.
He did not specify whose victories he considers his own and did not provide any information about his whereabouts. It is unknown when the audio was recorded.
The latest statement of Prigozhin was published on 26 June.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow", and that his soldiers had shot down at least three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters would likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. The Wagner Group convoy was spotted 400 km from Moscow.
- On Saturday evening, following a conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going back to set up field camps. Later, it was reported that the criminal case against Prigozhin was to be closed and he would "go to Belarus".
