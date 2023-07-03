All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin breaks his silence, draws conclusions to the "march" and promises "future victories"

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 17:19
Prigozhin breaks his silence, draws conclusions to the march and promises future victories
Photo: RIA Novosti

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), claimed that his "march of justice" was targeted against traitors, and at the moment he is expecting "next victories on the front".

Source: audio recording published by the Grey Zone Telegram-channel, which, according to Russian media outlets, is closely associated with the Wagner Group

Details: Prigozhin claimed that the "march of justice" of the Wagner PMC had fighting against traitors and for the mobilisation of society as its goals.

"And I think that we managed to achieve much. I am sure that in the near future you will see our next victories in the front," he stated.

Advertisement:

He did not specify whose victories he considers his own and did not provide any information about his whereabouts. It is unknown when the audio was recorded.

The latest statement of Prigozhin was published on 26 June.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: