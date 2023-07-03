All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

Tetiana Lozovenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 18:34
New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus
Military camp in the village of Ceĺ, Belarus. Photo: Sirena

Journalists have shared photographs of military camps in Belarus, where mercenaries from Yevegny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group are likely to be housed.

Source: Sirena (Siren), an independent Russian news outlet focusing on the war in Ukraine; Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian military monitoring group

Details: Sirena reported that the camps are being constructed in the Asipovičy district, in the southwest of Mahilioŭ Oblast.

According to Sirena, the pictures were taken by a local resident. They show M-30 tents with wooden bunks and floors. Each tent is designed to accommodate up to 60 persons and can be set up in under 30 minutes.

Advertisement:

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "Several days ago we counted around 298 tents on the satellite images of the camp in the village of Ceĺ near Asipovičy. Each tent can accommodate up to 30 people. Given the fact that some of the tents serve [non-residential] utility purposes, we can say that the camp can accommodate around 8,000 people.

We would also like to note that the photos confirm earlier reports that ‘bunk beds and toilets’, ‘wooden two-tier bunk beds’, ‘benches and tables’ were being constructed and tents were being set up in the village of Ceĺ."

 
 
 
 
 

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

  • Russian media outlet Verstka reported that camps were being built in Belarus to house Wagner PMC militants after the agreement between Alexander Lukashenko and Yevgeny Prigozhin.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied this information. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stressed that the intelligence service closely monitors the situation in Belarus, which is an ally of the Russian aggressor state.
  • On 27 June, Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Belarus was not building camps for the Wagner PMC but would "help with accommodation" if necessary.
  • " We are not building any camps yet. But if they want to (I understand they are looking at certain areas), we will accommodate them. Put up tents, if you like. But for now, they are in Luhansk in their camps. We offered them one of the abandoned camps. They are welcome – the fence is there, and everything is in place. Put up your tents. We will help them as much as we can until they decide what to get up to," the Belarusian dictator said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: